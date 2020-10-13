DouYu International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,847 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 1,099 call options.

DouYu International stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DOYU. 86 Research cut shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.