DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DraftKings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $50.60 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.31.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.