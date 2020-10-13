DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DTF Tax Free Income stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. DTF Tax Free Income has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

