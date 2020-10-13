Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE DUC opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust alerts:

About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.