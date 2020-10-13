Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after buying an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 395,498 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,316,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

