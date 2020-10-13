Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post $11.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.01 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $10.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.11 million to $40.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.48 million, with estimates ranging from $42.49 million to $94.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 244.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

