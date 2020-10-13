Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.98. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 67,865 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $508.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.