Eagle Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $978.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

