easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Davy Research raised easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

