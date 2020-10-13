EBCoin Reaches Market Cap of $443,707.72 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $443,707.72 and approximately $13,031.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.64 or 0.04761287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

