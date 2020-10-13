Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (LON:ESL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.60. Eddie Stobart Logistics shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 10,942,650 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.47.

Eddie Stobart Logistics Company Profile (LON:ESL)

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for its clients across a range of service sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Road Transport, Contract Logistics and Warehousing, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transportation services through a fleet of trucks and trailers; and contract logistics and warehousing services, as well as transports, lifts, and stores shipping containers.

