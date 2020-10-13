Egretia (EGT) One Day Volume Hits $3.09 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, CoinEx and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00269439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.01487511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00154836 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinEx and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

