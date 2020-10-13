EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $17.06 on Monday. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

About EIFFAGE SA/ADR

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

