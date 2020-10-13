Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -58.02% -6.41% -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 219 979 1845 87 2.58

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential downside of 6.55%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$50.87 million -2.19 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.40 billion $67.03 million 10.78

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 5.23, indicating that their average stock price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals peers beat Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

