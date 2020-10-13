Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) (LON:ESP) Shares Gap Up to $58.50

Shares of Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) (LON:ESP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $61.00. Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 233,052 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $360.69 million and a PE ratio of 30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.50.

Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) Company Profile (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.