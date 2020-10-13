Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.20 ($12.00) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.34 ($9.81).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

