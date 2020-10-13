Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Shares Gap Up to $551.00

Shares of Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $551.00, but opened at $577.00. Energean Oil & Gas shares last traded at $554.80, with a volume of 29,992 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENOG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 569.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 582.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.28.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £275,500 ($359,942.51). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,916,800.

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

