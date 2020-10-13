Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ERF opened at $1.99 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 38.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 84.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 89,592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enerplus by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

