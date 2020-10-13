Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.65. Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 75,961 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW)

Enwell Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. The company owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in the Poltava region comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field located in the Kharkiv region.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.