EOS Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $2.19 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00023143 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Cryptopia, ABCC and Neraex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,562,217 coins and its circulating supply is 936,862,206 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Vebitcoin, RightBTC, BitMart, Coindeal, Bitfinex, Zebpay, Poloniex, Upbit, Exrates, LBank, Cryptomate, Bibox, Koinex, COSS, Tidex, CoinTiger, IDAX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, IDCM, Instant Bitex, BtcTrade.im, DOBI trade, Bilaxy, BigONE, C2CX, Tidebit, Liqui, Coinbe, QBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, EXX, YoBit, Fatbtc, Exmo, BCEX, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Coinone, OTCBTC, Kucoin, CPDAX, ABCC, Livecoin, Kraken, Bitbns, BitFlip, OKEx, Mercatox, GOPAX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, OEX, WazirX, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Huobi, DigiFinex, Ovis, Coinrail, Neraex, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Rfinex, Gate.io, Kuna, Coinsuper and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

