Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $25.00. Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 3,087,848 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.82. The company has a market cap of $55.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.73) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Company Profile (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

