Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

FRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE FRG opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $512.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 149,785 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,743,127.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,943.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 724,785 shares of company stock valued at $17,505,627 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 2,644.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $766,000.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

