Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Green Brick Partners Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. B.Riley Securit has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $944.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 137.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 89,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

