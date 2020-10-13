ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Tops $367,128.88

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. ESBC has a total market cap of $367,128.88 and approximately $438,577.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00397809 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00019574 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012552 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007435 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00026386 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 24,966,378 coins and its circulating supply is 24,694,690 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

