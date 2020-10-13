Espers (ESP) Market Cap Reaches $919,662.49

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Espers has a market cap of $919,662.49 and approximately $1,357.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. In the last week, Espers has traded up 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,388.66 or 0.99994203 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00627142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.01004859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00104746 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

