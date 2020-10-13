Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.20. Esports Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 1,392 shares trading hands.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers bet exchange style wagering, player versus player betting, and on professional esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering Website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.