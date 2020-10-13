Ethereum Classic Price Tops $5.32 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $5.32 or 0.00046852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Instant Bitex, LBank and CoinTiger. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $618.76 million and approximately $610.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.03321231 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, Coinhub, OKCoin International, BtcTrade.im, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, BigONE, LBank, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, RightBTC, Coinut, Binance, Korbit, CoinEx, Bibox, ABCC, CoinEgg, Coinone, Indodax, CoinBene, Crex24, C-CEX, Huobi, CoinExchange, Ovis, YoBit, ZB.COM, Upbit, Cryptopia, BCEX, Gate.io, Coinbase Pro, Exrates, FCoin, EXX, Coinroom, Poloniex, C2CX, Bitfinex, BitForex, Bitbns, Liquid, Bitsane, ChaoEX, CPDAX, QBTC, HBUS, Bithumb, Bit-Z, BTC Markets, Bittrex, Gatehub, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Coinsuper, Koineks, OKEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.