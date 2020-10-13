EtherGem (EGEM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,478.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $267,868.00 and approximately $17,478.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

