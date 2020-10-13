Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Euronext and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext stock opened at €95.60 ($112.47) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €101.80 and a 200-day moving average of €88.56. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.