Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report sales of $1.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $16.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $88.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

EVFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM opened at $2.91 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $236.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.