Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.41). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $236.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

