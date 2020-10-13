EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

