Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) vs. NiSource (NASDAQ:NI) Head-To-Head Survey

NiSource (NYSE:NI) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NiSource and Exelon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $5.21 billion 1.70 $383.10 million $1.32 17.48 Exelon $34.44 billion 1.13 $2.94 billion $3.22 12.42

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than NiSource. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NiSource and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 4 5 0 2.56 Exelon 0 0 1 0 3.00

NiSource presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. Exelon has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.08%. Given Exelon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than NiSource.

Dividends

NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NiSource pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NiSource has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

NiSource has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of NiSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource -1.26% 10.32% 2.27% Exelon 7.94% 8.94% 2.48%

Summary

Exelon beats NiSource on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company owns and operates 2 coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 2,080 megawatts (MW); combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 571 MW; 3 gas-fired generating units with a capacity of 186 MW; and 2 hydroelectric generating plants with a capacity of 16 MW. It serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts; and 472,000 electricity customers in the northern part of Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

