Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4,261.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,223 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28,785.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,227. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

