Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 887,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,706,000 after purchasing an additional 116,648 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 792,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 152,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

