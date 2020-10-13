Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.02. Falanx Group shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.28.

In other news, insider Mike Read bought 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

About Falanx Group (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

