Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

