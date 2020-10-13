Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.50

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $134.66, with a volume of 53703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Get Fastly alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $1,947,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,647.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,243,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,927,478 shares of company stock worth $162,456,593. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fastly by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.