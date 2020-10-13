Fetch.ai Market Cap Achieves $43.24 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $43.24 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi, BitMax, Korbit and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.14 or 0.04792276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,850,955 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit, Dcoin, Bitbns, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex, KuCoin, BiKi, Coinsuper, Coinall, BitMax, Korbit, Binance, MXC, HitBTC, BitAsset and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

