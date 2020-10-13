Financial Analysis: IAA (NYSE:IAA) & Kaixin Auto (NYSE:KXIN)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

IAA has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin Auto has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAA and Kaixin Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAA currently has a consensus price target of $47.90, indicating a potential downside of 17.13%. Given IAA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IAA is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAA and Kaixin Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.44 billion 5.39 $193.20 million $1.61 35.90 Kaixin Auto $334.70 million 0.10 -$46.12 million N/A N/A

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and Kaixin Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA 12.01% -148.99% 8.46% Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of IAA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAA beats Kaixin Auto on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public. As of February 10, 2020, it operated approximately 200 facilities. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

