Financial Analysis: SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) versus Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and SSE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang Intl Power Generation $13.81 billion 0.18 $142.63 million N/A N/A SSE $8.65 billion 2.10 -$75.01 million $1.06 16.36

Datang Intl Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than SSE.

Risk and Volatility

Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A SSE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Datang Intl Power Generation and SSE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A SSE 1 7 2 0 2.10

Dividends

Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. SSE pays out 133.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

