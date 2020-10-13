Financial Comparison: Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) and Installed Building Products (OTCMKTS:IBP)

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Installed Building Products and Gafisa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $1.51 billion 2.36 $68.16 million $3.29 36.32 Gafisa $101.48 million 1.01 -$6.60 million N/A N/A

Installed Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Installed Building Products and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 5.14% 45.67% 10.38% Gafisa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Installed Building Products and Gafisa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 0 5 8 0 2.62 Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Installed Building Products presently has a consensus target price of $78.75, indicating a potential downside of 34.09%. Given Installed Building Products’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than Gafisa.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats Gafisa on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

