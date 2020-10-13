Financial Comparison: Milestone Scientific (MLSS) vs. Its Competitors

Milestone Scientific (NYSE: MLSS) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Milestone Scientific to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30% Milestone Scientific Competitors -208.64% -62.70% -25.26%

Volatility and Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific’s peers have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Milestone Scientific and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific Competitors 374 1232 2011 104 2.50

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Milestone Scientific’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Milestone Scientific has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.38 million -$7.52 million -11.13 Milestone Scientific Competitors $1.25 billion $176.03 million 40.38

Milestone Scientific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Milestone Scientific peers beat Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

