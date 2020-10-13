Financial Contrast: Delcath Systems (DCTH) vs. The Competition

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) is one of 158 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Delcath Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems Competitors 1331 4219 6914 400 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Delcath Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.58 million -$8.88 million -0.01 Delcath Systems Competitors $1.25 billion $127.54 million -11.12

Delcath Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -455.95% N/A -45.24% Delcath Systems Competitors -681.91% -1,382.43% -24.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems competitors beat Delcath Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. Its Phase III clinical trial products include FOCUS Trial for the patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma; and ALIGN Trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.