Financial Review: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) versus Jefferson Security Bank (NYSE:JFWV)

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and Jefferson Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 18.30% 8.38% 0.62% Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KB Financial Group and Jefferson Security Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and Jefferson Security Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $14.46 billion 1.00 $2.87 billion $7.14 4.88 Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. KB Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. KB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Jefferson Security Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement account, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection products. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage and construction, commercial, and other loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, and credit and debit card services, as well as provides security tips. It serves customers through its main office and four full-service offices located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. The company was formerly known as Jefferson Savings Bank and changed its name to Jefferson Security Bank in 1909. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

