Financial Review: The Ohio Art (OTCMKTS:OART) versus Funko (OTCMKTS:FNKO)

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and The Ohio Art (OTCMKTS:OART) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Funko shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of The Ohio Art shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Funko and The Ohio Art’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $795.12 million 0.38 $11.73 million $0.66 9.36 The Ohio Art N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than The Ohio Art.

Volatility and Risk

Funko has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ohio Art has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Funko and The Ohio Art, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 2 6 2 0 2.00 The Ohio Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

Funko presently has a consensus target price of $10.23, indicating a potential upside of 65.45%. Given Funko’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than The Ohio Art.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and The Ohio Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.54% 2.27% 0.88% The Ohio Art N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Funko beats The Ohio Art on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Funko

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games. It offers its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Mystery Minis, Paka Paka, 5 Star, SuperCute, and Pint Size Heroes brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About The Ohio Art

The Ohio Art Company, Inc. offers lithography services for metal packaging and products. It provides custom metal signs, metal prints, custom tins, and metal packaging services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Bryan, Ohio.

