Financial Survey: Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

This table compares North European Oil Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royalty Trust $8.35 million 3.40 $7.58 million N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.91 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

North European Oil Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares North European Oil Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royalty Trust 85.46% 2,161.97% 361.23% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

North European Oil Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

North European Oil Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. The company holds royalties for the sale of well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.