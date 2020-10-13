Financial Survey: Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) versus FreightCar America (NYSE:RAIL)

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) and Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of FreightCar America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of FreightCar America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FreightCar America and Kelso Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FreightCar America 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

FreightCar America currently has a consensus price target of $2.35, indicating a potential downside of 4.08%. Given FreightCar America’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FreightCar America is more favorable than Kelso Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FreightCar America and Kelso Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FreightCar America $229.96 million 0.14 -$75.18 million ($4.48) -0.55 Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.27 $3.33 million N/A N/A

Kelso Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FreightCar America.

Volatility & Risk

FreightCar America has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FreightCar America and Kelso Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FreightCar America -69.29% -54.13% -22.59% Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10%

Summary

Kelso Technologies beats FreightCar America on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers and gondola railcars, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, intermodal doublestack railcars, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company sells used railcars; leases, and rebuilds and converts railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The company's customers primarily include railroads, shippers, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

