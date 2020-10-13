Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Finnair Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNNF opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj provides passenger and cargo airline services to various destinations between Asia and Europe. It also offers tours packages under its Aurinkomatkat and Finnair Holidays brands. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 32 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy, and 27 under lease.

