First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $789.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will report sales of $789.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.30 million and the highest is $796.00 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $472.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,103,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,651 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth about $20,183,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,554,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

