First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $789.28 Million

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will report sales of $789.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.30 million and the highest is $796.00 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $472.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,103,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,651 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth about $20,183,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,554,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.